United Airlines to furlough up to 36,000 staff

United Airlines passenger jets at the San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California, USA. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

United Airlines says up to 36,000 of its workers could be furloughed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That amounts to almost half of the company’s total US-based frontline workforce.

“Throughout this crisis, we have been honest and direct with you about our need to right-size our workforce to match travel demand,” it said.

The carrier said it expects capacity for this month to be down 75% compared to July last year.

The company also said that not everyone who receives a warning letter will definitely be furloughed, with the final number depending on whether trading conditions improve and how many workers accept offers of redundancy and temporary leave.

“Our primary goal throughout this crisis has been to ensure United – and the jobs it supports – are here when customers are flying again,” United Airlines said in a statement to employees.

Read more via BBC

Like this: Like Loading...

Related