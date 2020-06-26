UN to kick off #RestartTourism drive in Italy

People walk in front of the Colosseum on which the colors of the Italian flag are projected. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has chosen to start its drive to ‘Restart Tourism’ in Italy.

Italy is one of the world’s top travel destinations and it is also one of the countries hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili will be in Italy on July 1, when the Schengen area’s external border reopens.

Accompanied by UNWTO Europe Director Alessandra Priante, an Italian, Pololikashvili will visit Rome, Milan and Venice and will meet government figures, including Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Culture Minister Dario Franceschini.

“I am very happy that Italy is UNWTO’s first destination since the start of this global crisis,” said Pololikashvili.

“It is one of our strong allies and a world tourism leader.

“The sector provides millions of jobs in Italy and protects and valorizes the country’s unique cultural heritage, from art to gastronomy”.

Via ANSA

Like this: Like Loading...

Related