UN Security Council rejects resolution calling for extension of Iran arms embargo

(FILE) - Members of the UN Security Council vote on a resolution during a United Nations Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, New York, USA. EPA-EFE/ANDREW GOMBERT

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The United Nations Security Council has rejected a US resolution to extend an Iranian arms embargo, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday, in a move with repercussions for the Iran nuclear deal.

“The Security Council’s failure to act decisively in defense of international peace and security is inexcusable,” Pompeo said in a statement ahead of the council announcing the results of the vote.

The US has become increasingly isolated over Iran at the Security Council since President Donald Trump pulled it out of the Iranian nuclear deal in May 2018.

Washington was not expected to receive nine votes in favor, removing the need for Russia and China to wield their vetoes which they had indicated they were prepared to do.

The embargo on conventional arms is due to expire on October 18 under the terms of a resolution that blessed the Iran nuclear deal, signed in July 2015 and officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Under the deal, negotiated by then US president Barack Obama, Iran committed to curtailing its nuclear activities for sanctions relief and other benefits.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related