UN and Libya resume political dialogue

UN and Libyan officials Monday discussed resuming political dialogue in war-weary Libya, according to a UN statement.

Stephanie Williams, acting head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, and Khalid al-Mishri, head of Libya’s High Council of State, met via a video conference call. The two addressed “possible ways to resume the political talks as per Berlin Conference conclusions,” a statement by the UN Support Mission in Libya said.

Williams also briefed al-Mishri about her recent negotiations with Libyan parties and foreign stakeholders.

On Sunday, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said there are certain efforts by his country for a solution in Libya.

In January, a conference took place in the German capital Berlin in order to start a political process and reach a permanent cease-fire in Libya. Global powers and regional actors expressed commitment to support a cease-fire, respect arms embargo and support the UN-facilitated political process.

Since April 2019, Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar’s illegitimate forces have launched attacks on the Libyan capital of Tripoli and other parts of northwestern Libya, resulting in more than 1,000 deaths, including civilian women and children.

However, the Libyan government has recently achieved significant victories, pushing Haftar’s forces out of Tripoli and the strategic city of Tarhuna.

