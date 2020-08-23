UK’s Chief Medical Officer warns of no COVID-19 vaccine before winter of 2021

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Chief Medical Officer has warned the UK it is unlikely there will be a vaccine to deal with coronavirus before the winter of 2021.

Chris Whitty has warned the public it could take another year before a safe vaccine is developed and ready for widespread distribution.

He said he would be “surprised” if an effective vaccine which could be used for most of the population would be ready before this Christmas.

Professor Whitty’s words of warning will come as a disappointment to people hoping the development of a vaccine would soon allow the country to return to normal after the upheaval, restrictions and economic chaos caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

They will also come as a sober reminder to the country that more people are likely to die from the virus before an effective vaccine is found. Coronavirus has so far claimed the lives of 41,405 people Britain and 803,41 worldwide.

Read more via The Telegraph

