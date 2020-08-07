Ukraine reports steady rise in COVID cases, deaths

7th August 2020

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a window of closed shop downtown Kiev, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ukraine has recorded a steady daily increase in coronavirus cases in recent weeks and the health ministry is urging people to observe safety measures to stop the epidemic getting out of control.

The ministry said new cases had risen to 1,453 as of Aug. 6, a new daily high since the start of epidemic. Ukraine reported 1,318 cases on Aug. 5 and 1,271 on Aug. 4. It also reported an increase in the death toll.

“The numbers are impressive and every day we set records. We have increasing numbers of complex cases, numbers of deaths. What numbers do we need to reach in order to think about compliance with the rules?” health minister Maksym Stepanov told a televised briefing.

He said the total number of infections had reached 78,261, including 1,852 deaths and 43,055 recoveries. Most cases were recorded in western Ukraine and the capital, Kyiv.

Ukraine imposed tough restrictions in March, halting transport, closing cafes and restaurants and banning public events, but eased the curbs in May to allow the economy to recover from a lockdown-induced recession.

s2.reutersmedia.net

 

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

The Philippines registers 3,379 new coronavirus infections, 24 deaths

7th August 2020

Nigerian airports to remain closed to international travel

7th August 2020

Deadly virus re-emerges in China which experts confirm can spread from person to person

7th August 2020

Photo Story: The fires in Russia’s eastern Siberia from space

7th August 2020

AstraZeneca in first COVID-19 vaccine deal with Chinese company

7th August 2020

Norwegian Cruise Line posts bigger-than-expected loss on pandemic hit

7th August 2020

Ukraine reports steady rise in COVID cases, deaths

7th August 2020

Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 875,000

7th August 2020

Photo Story: Dinosaur remains found in Burgos

7th August 2020
%d bloggers like this: