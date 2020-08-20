Ukraine registers record daily high of new coronavirus cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ukraine registered 2,134 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a new daily record for infections in the country, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Thursday.

Stepanov said the new data surpassed the previous single-day record of 1,967 reported the previous day.

“We have seen an increase of number of new infections throughout Ukraine, almost every day we have a new anti-record,” Stepanov said at a televised briefing.

The minister said that 407 patients were admitted to hospitals and 40 died in the past 24 hours, also the highest daily tally.

He urged citizens to wear masks, keep distancing and follow other rules recommended by the ministry.

“Our doctors, no matter how professional they are, cannot defeat COVID-19 by themselves, we can do it only by joint efforts,” he said.

The number of new cases increased sharply in August despite the country reimposing some restrictions recently.

The total number of cases has reached 98,537, including 2,184 deaths.

Like this: Like Loading...