Ukraine bus hijack ends

A stand-off with a gunman in Ukraine has ended with police storming a bus and freeing his hostages after hours of negotiations, officials say.

BBC reports that Interior Minister Arsen Avakov tweeted pictures of the gunman lying on the ground after his arrest in the city of Lutsk.

“The man had originally been holding about 20 hostages but released three shortly before the police moved in. All the hostages are said to be unharmed.”

The man has been named by police as Maksym Kryvosh, 44, from Russia, who has previous convictions.

