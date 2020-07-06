UK universities facing possible financial disaster

Photo by Stanley Morales on Pexels.com

As many as 13 British universities could face financial disaster from the after-effects of the coronavirus outbreak, affecting one in 20 students in the UK and causing steep job cuts, according to research.

Estimates by the Institute for Fiscal Studies found that the UK higher education sector will endure losses ranging between £3bn to £19bn in 2020-21, with the exact size of the losses dependent on how many students decide not to enrol.

The IFS calculates that pension obligations and investment losses caused by the economic downturn will also have a major impact on university balance sheets over the next four years.

Universities will be unable to recoup their losses through cost-cutting unless they also make “significant” numbers of staff redundant, the research found.

