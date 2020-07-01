UK to set out air bridge plans this week, business minister says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The British government will set out its plans for air bridges later this week that will allow people to go on holiday to certain countries without facing quarantine on their return, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said on Wednesday.

“Work is ongoing in terms of air bridges and I hope later this week we can set out some of those lower risk countries, where when people return from these particular countries, they will not be faced with quarantine,” Sharma told the BBC.

Sharma declined to answer directly if the job retention scheme would be extended.

“The key thing to get businesses up and running is to open up the economy and that is what we are doing,” Sharma said.

