UK to crack down with ten-year jail sentences for desecrating war memorials

Workers place protective covering around a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament Square, Central London, Britain. London's Mayor, Sadiq Khan, said the capital's landmarks would be reviewed by a commission to removing those with links to slavery. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Demonstrators who desecrate war memorials could face prison sentences of up to ten years, under plans being considered by ministers after the Cenotaph and a statue of Winston Churchill were boarded up to protect them from violent protests.

Robert Buckland, the Justice Secretary, Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, and Suella Braverman, the Attorney General, are understood to be discussing proposals to make it easier to prosecute people who damage monuments to those who died during wars. The measures under discussion could also cover some of the statues currently being targeted by activists.

The talks began after 125 Conservative MPs backed plans for a new Desecration of War Memorials Bill, which is due to be presented to the Commons on June 23 by two backbenchers, Jonathan Gullis, the MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, and James Sunderland, a former Army officer.

Ministers are facing a growing revolt from backbenchers about the handling of protests which have seen the Cenotaph daubed with graffiti, while demonstrators pulled down a statue in Bristol and are targeting many others across the country. In another incident last week, paint was found to have been thrown at two memorials in Lincolnshire.

On Saturday, missiles were thrown at riot police attempting to move far-right activists away from Whitehall as their self-proclaimed mission to protect the Cenotaph and statue of Churchill descended into hours of violence.

One man linked to a far right group was seen urinating next to the memorial to PC Keith Palmer, who died protecting Parliament from a terror attack in 2017.

Meanwhile, Police have made an arrest after a man was photographed apparently urinating next to a memorial for PC Keith Palmer, who was stabbed to death during a terror attack in Westminster.

The incident is believed to have taken place on Saturday afternoon during protests in Parliament Square in central London.

PC Palmer was killed in 2017 by Khalid Masood, a terrorist who stormed the gates near parliament after killing four pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge.

Read more via The Telegraph

