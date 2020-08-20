Preloader
Coronavirus, Croatia, UK

UK to add Croatia to quarantine ‘red list’ as virus cases rise

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The British government is set to drop Croatia from its quarantine-free list on Thursday, giving thousands of Britons just 30 hours to return to the UK to avoid having to self-isolate for 14 days, The Telegraph reported.

Transport minister Grant Shapps will add the Balkan holiday hotspot to the UK’s “red list” of nations after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, the newspaper said.

Croatia has set a new record for the highest number of daily cases, with 219 new cases in the last 24 hours. Croatia appealed against European tourists from arriving after Slovenia re-introduced quarantine measures for all those returning from Croatia. Some 800,000 tourists, many of them Germans, are currently in Croatia.

Via Reuter/The Telegraph

By Corporate Dispatch

