UK: Teachers assessment, rather than AI, to be used in GCSE – A-Level grading

A-level and GCSE students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be handed exam grades as predicted by their teachers instead of a controversial algorithm.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson apologised following the major government U-turn, which came after growing fury from pupils and Tory MPs about the handling of the results crisis.

Roger Taylor, chair of the Ofqual exam board regulator, said the body had taken “the wrong road” and had to change course as he offered an apology to students and to schools.

The government has faced days of criticism after Ofqual used an algorithm to assess grade predictions made by teachers, and lowered those grades for almost 40% of students taking their main school-leaving exams.

