UK still believes an EU deal possible in September

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain still believes a deal with the European Union can be reached in September, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Monday, speaking ahead of the latest round of negotiations.

“Our assessment is that a deal can still be reached in September,” the spokesman said.

Britain exited the EU in January but has until Dec. 31 to agree a deal on its future trading relationship. The UK government said again on Monday it believed it could seal an agreement in September.

Without a deal, Britain faces a so-called “hard” Brexit many investors fear would significantly damage its economy.

via Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...