UK sees lowest death toll since start of lockdown as PM hints at relaxation of social distancing rules

The United Kingdom’s death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 36 to 41,698 as of 1600 GMT on June 13, government data showed on Sunday.

As of 9am on 14 June, there have been 6,772,602 tests, with 144,865 tests on 13 June.

295,889 people have tested positive.

The rise is the lowest since March 22, the day before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a lockdown that required people to stay at home except to travel for work if necessary and for essential shopping, exercise, and medical and care needs.

The daily tally of COVID-19 deaths usually dips at the weekend due to delays in reporting fatalities.

Britain is reviewing its two-metre social distancing rule ahead of the next stage of lockdown easing planned for July 4, when bars, restaurants and hairdressers could reopen in England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

Progress in tackling the coronavirus pandemic had created “room for manoeuvre” on the rule, which many employers have said will make it harder to get back up to speed, Johnson said at an east London shopping centre preparing to reopen next week.

Britain has reported the third highest number of coronavirus deaths after the United States and Brazil, something critics of the government say reflects its response to the crisis.

Johnson’s Conservative Party government, which says it has followed scientific advice in its handling of the pandemic, faces the difficult balancing act of reviving the economy without allowing a second wave of cases.

“We’ll work closely with the scientists at all times and make the right decision on the basis of safety, health and stopping the disease,” Johnson said.

