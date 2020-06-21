UK sees 1,221 new cases as Health Sec commits to plan to ease restrictions by next week

Interior view of a reopened bookstore in London, Britain, 16 June 2020. Non-essential stores have begun to reopen their doors across the UK, around three months after the government imposed a lockdown in a bid to stem the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the pandemic COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The United Kingdom ended the week with 43 deaths from coronavirus, taking the nation’s tally to 42,632. The country’s health authorities also indicated that there were 1,221 new cases, meaning more than 304,331 have so far been infected.

Meanwhile, the UK’s Health Minister announced this afternoon that Britain will outline its plans to ease the coronavirus lockdown this week. He indicated that the authorities will potentially be relaxing the two-metre rule on social distancing, allowing many businesses to reopen in early July.

“We’re about to see another step in the plan,” Hancock told BBC TV. “This week we will announce further details of the measures we can take to relieve some of the national lockdown measures at the start of July, including on July 4.”

Asked if the two-metre rule would be amended in the plans to be announced this week, he said: “I very much hope that we can.”

He said there were mitigations to allow people to be closer than two metres while limiting the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus and they would set out details about how businesses could comply.

He said it was possible people would have to register their details before going to a pub or a restaurant.

via Reuters / Gov.uk

