UK says trade talks with Japan making good progress, hopes to conclude shortly

epa08201720 Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (L) and Japan?s Minister for Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu (R) shake hands during a joint press conference after their meeting at the Iikura Guest House in Tokyo, Japan, 08 February 2020. Raab is in Japan to attend the Eighth Japan-UK Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Britain hopes to conclude a trade agreement with Japan shortly, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, ahead of an official visit to London by Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi this week.

“We’re making good progress, and we would hope that the discussions will be concluded shortly,” the spokesman told reporters at a regular briefing.

Motegi is expected to be in London between Aug. 5 and 7 and to meet his British counterpart Dominic Raab as well as trade minister Liz Truss.

via Reuters

