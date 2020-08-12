UK reports highest daily total COVID cases since June 21

epa08595394 Beach goers soak up the sun in Bournemouth, Britain, 10 August 2020. Temperatures are expected to reach 35C across Britain today. Many Britons are choosing staycations over holidays abroad during the Coronavirus pandemic. Local councils however are fearful of a spike in Coronavirus infections with the large numbers of visitors to holiday hotspots. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The United Kingdom reported 1,148 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest daily total since June 21.

The cumulative total of UK cases stood at 312,789, government data showed.

It was only the second time since June that the daily total of new confirmed cases topped the 1,000 mark. The previous instance was on Sunday, when the daily figure was 1,062.

The UK authorities stopped publishing daily updates on the number of deaths from COVID-19 on July 17 due to a review of the way the statistics were being reported, which has yet to conclude.

More than 46,000 people have died of the disease in the United Kingdom, the highest toll in Europe.

