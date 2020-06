epa08486333 A man gets his skin temperature checked before the Apple store in Covent garden opens its doors in London, Britain, 15 June 2020. Retail stores have begun to re-open their doors across the UK after three months of lockdown. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Department of Health and Social Care has recorded 890 new cases since yesterday’s count, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 310,250.

There have been 100 deaths recorded amongst people who have tested positive for coronavirus since yesterday, taking the total number of deaths across all settings (i.e. in the community and care homes as well as hospitals) to 43,514.

The Guardian

Like this: Like Loading...

Related