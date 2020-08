A general view of the skyline and high-rise buildings in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The United Kingdom recorded 1,441 positive tests for COVID-19, the highest daily tally since June 14, government data showed on Friday.

Daily cases have come in above the 1,000 mark for five of the last six days.

A further 11 people were reported to have died after testing positive for the virus within 28 days.

