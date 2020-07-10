UK quarantine rules end for travellers from dozens of countries
Quarantine rules end today for people travelling to the UK from more than 70 countries and British Overseas Territories.
People will no longer have to isolate for 14 days or provide an address where they are staying.
The rules covered people arriving by air, sea or train, and also included UK nationals.
But now travellers arriving into England, Wales and Northern Ireland from 58 countries and 14 British Overseas Territories deemed low risk are exempted.
The full list includes many popular European holiday destinations such as France, Croatia and Spain.
Countries not on the list include the US, Canada, Portugal, Sweden, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, Iran, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and China.
The original list of countries to which quarantine rules no longer apply had included Serbia but the country has now been removed, the Foreign Office announce in a tweet just after midnight.
The 58 countries now exempted from quarantine measures are:
Andorra
Antigua and Barbuda
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Bahamas
Barbados
Belgium
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
Croatia
Curaçao
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Dominica
Faroe Islands
Fiji
Finland
France
French Polynesia
Germany
Greece
Greenland
Grenada
Guadeloupe
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macau
Malta
Mauritius
Monaco
Netherlands
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Norway
Poland
Reunion
San Marino
Seychelles
South Korea
Spain
St Barthelemy
St Kitts and Nevis
St Lucia
St Pierre and Miquelon
Switzerland
Taiwan
Trinidad and Tobago
Turkey
Vatican City
Vietnam
Read more via Sky News
