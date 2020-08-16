UK quarantine rules come into force

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The new quarantine requirement for people coming from France, the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and Aruba, announced Thursday by London, came into force this morning.

According to the BBC, there were about 160,000 British tourists in France when London announced the measures. In the last 36 hours, trains sold out and airplane fares increased up to six times more than usual, as U.K. travelers rushed to go back home before the 4 a.m. deadline.

To reciprocate or not to reciprocate: France pledged to reciprocate but has yet to make concrete announcements:

“[France] will swiftly implement reciprocity measures, whose modalities are under assessment,” the French foreign affairs ministry said Friday. The Netherlands will not impose a quarantine for people coming back from the U.K., according to a government statement.

