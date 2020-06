UK preparing to relax quarantine measures, minister says

Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport, London Britain. The British government has introduced new quarantine rules for travellers arriving from overseas. Those arriving into the UK must provide details of where they are staying and must stay home self isolating for 14 days. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Britain is working on a plan to relax its quarantine for international travellers with some countries where there is a lower risk of contracting the novel coronavirus, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Friday.

“I know that Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, is giving this a lot of consideration so that the quarantine provisions that we have got in place can perhaps start to be relaxed with certain countries where the risk is low,” he told BBC TV.

“I don’t know exactly when further information will be announced but I know that it is something the government is working on,” he said. “I know it is being considered.”

Via Reuters

