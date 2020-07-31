UK PM Johnson says COVID-19 surge? Warning light is flashing

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that a recent uptick in infections was a “warning light” which means he has to hit the brakes on the easing of lockdown as he postponed the re-opening of close-contact services for at least two weeks.

“I’ve said throughout the pandemic that there would be fresh outbreaks,” Johnson said at a news conference, asked if there could be a surge in infections.

“I said we would not hesitate to put on the brakes at the slightest sign that the numbers were going in the wrong direction. We’re now seeing a warning light on the dashboard.”

England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said it wasn’t sensible to think of the uptick in infections as a second wave.

People in England will be required to wear face masks or other face coverings in cinemas, places of worship, museums and art galleries from Aug. 8, Prime Minister Johnson added.

“We will also extend the requirement to wear a face covering to other indoor settings where you’re likely to come into contact with people you do not normally meet, such as museums, galleries, cinemas and places of worship,” Johnson said.

Face coverings are already required on public transport and, more recently, in shops.

