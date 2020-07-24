UK pledges 100 million pounds to scale up COVID-19 vaccine production

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain said it will provide 100 million pounds ($127 million) of funding for a facility to scale up the manufacturing of vaccines for COVID-19.

“This new Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Manufacturing Innovation Centre, alongside crucial investment in skills, will support our efforts to rapidly produce millions of doses of a coronavirus vaccine while ensuring the UK can respond quickly to potential future pandemics,” Business Secretary Alok Sharma said in a statement.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people must remain vigilant to the coronavirus threat when the country heads into winter.

“It is not the end of the story and we’ve got to be very, very vigilant as we go forward into the colder months,” Johnson told UK media.

He was speaking in Orkney, an island group off the northern coast of Scotland, where he is trying to revive strained relations with Scotland by saying that the COVID-19 crisis has shown the collective power of the United Kingdom.

