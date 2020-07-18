UK pauses daily coronavirus deaths update over potentially faulty data

A social distancing notice is on display at the Wallace Collection museum in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Britain said on Saturday it was pausing its daily update of the death toll from the coronavirus in the United Kingdom after the government ordered a review into the calculation of the data over concern numbers might have been exaggerated.

Academics have said the way that Public Health England (PHE), the government agency responsible for managing infectious disease outbreaks, calculates the figures means they might look worse there than in other countries of the United Kingdom.

