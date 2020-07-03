UK minister expects travel insurance policies to adapt to coronavirus rules
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Travel insurance policies will adapt to include provisions that allow travel overseas to selected countries under newly relaxed quarantine rules, British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.
“I think what we will find from discussions with the travel industry and insurers is that the insurance market will adjust to put provisions in for those countries,” he told Times Radio.
