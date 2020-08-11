UK jobless rate highest since 2009

epa08483152 A protester in Trafalgar Square during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) demonstration in London, Britain, 13 June 2020. Protesters gathered to express their feelings about the killing of George Floyd. The 46-year-old Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, on 25 May 2020, after an officer pressed a knee on the neck of the handcuffed African-American man lying on the ground for almost nine minutes. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

The number of people in work in Britain has suffered the biggest drop since 2009 and signs are growing that the coronavirus will take a heavier toll on the labour market as the government winds down its huge job-protection scheme.

Led by a record plunge in the self-employed, 220,000 fewer people were working in the three months through June, official figures showed on Tuesday.

Separate tax data for July showed that the number of staff on company payrolls had fallen by 730,000 since March, sounding the alarm about a potentially much bigger rise in joblessness.

Mounting job losses are expected as Britain winds down its job-retention scheme, which has covered around one in three private-sector jobs. It is due to close at the end of October.

The UK’s stat office said that 7.5m people were still temporarily away from work in June, with the youngest, oldest and those in manual or simple and routine occupations most likely to be among their number. It also said that there was also a large group of self-employed people who were not working but did not qualify for the government’s support scheme.

“A real concern is that this is just the first wave of bad news for the jobs market,” said Gerwyn Davies, senior labour market adviser at the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development.

