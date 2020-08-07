UK insists it will not hesitate to add more countries to quarantine list

7th August 2020

Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Britain will not hesitate to add more countries to its quarantine list, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday when asked about whether France could join Spain on the list.

“If we need to take action as you’ve seen overnight we will of course not hesitate to do that,” Sunak told Sky News.

Britain said on Thursday night that travellers returning to the UK from Belgium, Andorra and the Bahamas would need to quarantine for 14 days.

Sunak said that during a global pandemic, there was a risk that people would have their travel plans disrupted.

Asked what the thousands of holidaymakers in France and the countless preparing to visit should do, Chancellor Rishi Sunak admitted it is a “tricky situation”.

 

“And if we need to take action as you’ve seen overnight, we will of course not hesitate to do that and we’re doing that to protect people’s health.”

