epa08404283 British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrives at 10 Downing Street in central London, Britain, 06 May 2020. Britons are now in their sixth week of lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Countries around the world are taking measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER