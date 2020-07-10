UK has opted out of EU coronavirus vaccine programme

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The UK government has rejected the chance to join the European Union’s coronavirus vaccine programme due to concerns over “costly delays”, according to sources.

The EU is planning to spend around €2bn (£1.8bn) on the advance purchase of vaccines that are undergoing testing on behalf of the 27 member states.

Negotiations with Brussels have been ongoing but Alok Sharma, the business secretary, is believed to have opted out of the opportunity, according to The Daily Telegraph. The European commission is expected to be notified of on Friday.

The decision not to participate is expected to provoke a backlash among opposition MPs, who believe that ministers are reluctant to collaborate with the EU on projects after Brexit.

Government sources told the Guardian that officials fear signing up to the scheme could delay the rollout of a vaccine by up to six months while talks on distribution took place.

They also raised concerns that countries which opted in would be subject to a cap on the number of doses allocated to each member state.

