UK government losing public approval over handling of virus

Less than a third of the public now approve of the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest Opinium poll for the Observer.

The poll found that approval of the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis is down four points to a new low. Only three in 10 people approve, giving the government an overall approval rating of -18 for its handling of the pandemic.

However, the pollsters found that disapproval of the way Boris Johnson is acting as prime minister appears to have levelled off, with no significant increases in either approval or disapproval over the past three weeks. He has a net approval score of -6 points. Meanwhile, Keir Starmer’s approval ratings remain very high on +24, but have dropped four points since last week.

Johnson still only has a one-point lead when voters are asked who makes the best prime minister – a historic low for him.

