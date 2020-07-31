UK Government launches information campaign to Support UK Nationals In Malta

31st July 2020

A file picture dated 20 February 2017 shows an European Union flag fluttering in front of parliament with the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, in London, Britain. EPA/ANDY RAIN

The UK Government’s Foreign Office has launched a vital information campaign targeting more than one million Brits across Europe with support and advice on steps to protect their rights after the transition period ends on 31 December.

The UK Government has launched a public information campaign across Europe to help UK nationals prepare for the end of the UK’s transition period on 31 December.

UK nationals living in Malta will receive information about specific actions they need to take to keep their rights and access to services in Malta including around residency, healthcare, driving licences and passports. Up-to-date information is also available on https://www.gov.uk/guidance/living-in-malta

The campaign will use multiple channels – including Facebook, digital media and newspaper advertising in  Malta – urging people to take necessary action to protect their rights so that they can continue living, working and travelling in Europe after the transition period.

In addition to this major information campaign, the British High Commission in Malta has already been working directly with UK nationals to inform and reassure them through on-line support and town hall information meetings.

British High Commissioner, Stuart Gill, said: “Protecting the rights of UK nationals is an absolute priority for us. That’s why we have been providing advice and reassurance to UK nationals, to make sure they have all the information they need and certainty about their rights.

“Brits in Malta should visit our Living in Guides where they can find out about the steps they need to take and get important information about residency, healthcare, passports and driving licences.”

 

