UK government considering imposing lockdown in Leicester

General view of Leicester market which re-opened on 01 June 2020 after being closed for 9 weeks because of the COVID-19 lockdown, Leicester, UK. EPA-EFE/TIM KEETON

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The British government is considering imposing a lockdown in the city of Leicester after a surge of coronavirus cases there, the Sunday Times newspaper reported, citing senior government sources.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is examining a legislation required for the shutdown after it was disclosed that Leicester, a city of around 350,000 people in the East Midlands, has had over 650 Covid-19 cases in the fortnight to June 16, the newspaper reported.

Hancock is considering “all options”, including imposing a localised lockdown, according to the report.

Read more via The Sunday Times

Like this: Like Loading...

Related