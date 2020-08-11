UK defends its track and trace system amid news of personnel cut

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The British Government has defended its test and trace programme in England after news that it planned to reduce its contact tracing teams by some 6,000 individuals.

Health minister Edward Argar described it as a “successful system” and would be strengthened by giving more powers to local public health teams. The plans mean people who have been in contact with confirmed coronavirus cases may get a knock on their door if tracers cannot reach them on the phone.

However, the cuts came under fire from the Opposition Labour Party who argued that such decision certainly goes against the PM’s promise to be “world-beating”.

But Mr Agar refuted such arguments, saying: “We’ve always said that this system would evolve, and what it’s doing here is exactly that: evolving and flexing.”

“We have reached in the past 10 weeks, since this was set up pretty much from scratch, around a quarter of a million people – that’s a quarter of a million chains of transmission that have been broken by this.”

