UK deaths from confirmed COVID-19 cases rise by 148, calls for clarity on use of masks

Commuters on the Underground in London, Britain.

The United Kingdom’s death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 44,798, up 148 on the previous day, the government said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, MPs have called for the government to clarify its position on face coverings, after the PM said a “stricter” approach to their use in England was needed.

Senior sources have said the government is considering making face coverings mandatory in shops in England to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he was “in favour” of the change, adding a simple public message was key.

Labour MP Jonathan Ashworth said “strong and clear guidance” was needed.

Face coverings have been compulsory in shops in Scotland since Friday.

Currently people in England are advised to wear a face covering in enclosed public spaces where social distancing is not possible – on top of the mandatory requirement to wear one on public transport and when visiting hospitals.

Mr Hunt, chairman of the Commons Health Select Committee, said he understood the current advice but it did not answer the “basic question” of whether people needed to wear a face covering when shopping.

