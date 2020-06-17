UK death toll exceeds 42,000

Employees at work in 'Huntsman', a Savile tailor shop in the world famous street known for its traditional bespoke tailoring in London, Britain, 16 June 2020. Retail stores have begun to re-open their doors across the UK after three months of lockdown. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The UK death toll from confirmed cases of the new coronavirus has risen to 42,153, an increase of 184, the latest daily figures from the government showed on Wednesday.

There were 1,115 new cases during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s tall to 299,251.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Matt Hancock announced that Britain has increased the amount of dexamethasone it has in stock and on order to 240,000 doses, after a preliminary trial result showed it reduced mortality in the most severe COVID-19 cases.

Britain swiftly backed the steroid drug after University of Oxford researchers announced preliminary results of their trial on Tuesday, saying it had amassed a stockpile of 200,000 courses of the drug.

“It’s the first time that anyone in the world has clinically proven that a drug can improve the survival chances of the most seriously ill coronavirus patients,” Hancock told parliament.

“As of today, we have 240,000 doses now in stock and on order. And this means that the treatment is immediately available and already in use on the NHS (National Health Service)

