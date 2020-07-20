UK coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response

Reading Time: < 1 minute

AstraZeneca’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials in healthy volunteers, data showed on Monday.

The vaccine, called AZD1222 and under development by AstraZeneca and scientists at Britain’s Oxford University, did not prompt any serious side effects and elicited antibody and T-cell immune responses, according to trial results published in The Lancet medical journal.

A coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford appears safe and trains the immune system.



The BBC reports that trials involving around 1,077 people showed the injection led to them making antibodies and white blood cells that can fight coronavirus.



The findings are hugely promising, but it is still too soon to know if this is enough to offer protection and larger trials are under way.



The UK has already ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine.

AP / BBC

