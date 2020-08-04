UK citizens emigrating to EU has risen by 30% since Brexit vote

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The number of British citizens emigrating to other EU countries has risen by 30% since the country voted to exit the bloc, with half making their decision to leave in the first three months after the vote, research has found.

Analysis of data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and Eurostat shows that migration from Britain to EU states averaged 56,832 people a year in 2008-15, growing to 73,642 a year in 2016-18.

The study also shows a staggering 500% increase in those who made the move and then took up citizenship in an EU state. 31,600 Britons sought refuge in Germany, naturalising there since the referendum.

“These increases in numbers are of a magnitude that you would expect when a country is hit by a major economic or political crisis,” said Daniel Auer, co-author of the study by Oxford University in Berlin and the Berlin Social Science Center.

Co-author Daniel Tetlow said that “Brexit was by far the most dominant driver of migration decisions since 2016”. The jump in citizenship was “further evidence that an increasing number are making migration decisions to protect themselves from some of the most negative effects of Brexit on their lives”, the report said.

