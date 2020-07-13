UK, Belgium, Netherlands and San Marino amongst the new countries added to Malta’s new ‘safe list’ for travel

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People from the United Kingdom, Belgium, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, China, Vatican City, Rwanda, Uruguay, Slovenia, Japan, Morocco, Thailand, Tunisia, Portugal, Romania, Lebanon, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan and Liechtenstein will be able to travel to Malta without the need to go into quarantine following the publication of the updated ‘safe list’.

The above mentioned countries will be added to the 19 countries previously approved for travel with the opening of the airport on July 1.

Visit Malta / Malta Government

