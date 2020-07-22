UK airports declare £4 billion emergency after lockdown

Reading Time: < 1 minute

UK airports have declared a funding emergency amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic, warning that 110,000 jobs are at risk from a collapse in global travel.

The Airport Operators Association (AOA) renewed its call for government support as it warned that a revenue hit of almost £2bn during the first four months of the COVID-19 crisis would likely double over the course of the year.

The AOA said the pandemic had placed 20,000 airport jobs at risk, along with 90,000 others within their supply chains.

It renewed its call for targeted support – in line with aid given to the hospitality and retail sectors – through relief from business rates in the current financial year.

