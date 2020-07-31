UK adds Luxembourg arrivals to 14-day quarantine list, lockdown tightened in England

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The UK government reimposed quarantine rules for travellers arriving from Luxembourg on Thursday after a spike in coronavirus cases there.

Britons have been given just hours’ warning that they will be required to self-isolate for two weeks on their return after the European country was removed from the government’s “travel corridors exemption list”.

From midnight on Thursday people returning from Luxembourg will need to enter 14 days’ self-isolation, requiring people to remain at home, with even local walks prohibited.

New lockdown rules for parts of northern England

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said late on Thursday that the COVID-19 lockdown in parts of Northern England will be tightened, owing to an increasing rate of transmission in these areas.

“So from midnight tonight, people from different households will not be allowed to meet each other indoors in these areas,” Hancock said on Twitter.

1/4 We're constantly looking at the latest data on the spread of coronavirus, and unfortunately we've seen an increasing rate of transmission in parts of Northern England. — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) July 30, 2020

The areas include Greater Manchester, parts of West Yorkshire and East Lancashire, he added. Earlier on Thursday, Britain reported its highest number of new COVID-19 infections in more than a month, as ministers fretted about a second wave of cases in Europe and warned more quarantine restrictions were possible.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said COVID-19 was under some measure of control in Britain, but a resurgence in some European countries showed the pandemic was not over.

Official data on Thursday showed 846 new positive tests in Britain – the highest number of daily infections since June 28.

Earlier, Hancock said that the number of coronavirus cases in Britain is no longer falling and is at best flat.

“I am worried about a second wave. I think you can see a second wave starting to roll across Europe, and we’ve got to do everything we can to prevent it from reaching these shores, and to tackle it,” Hancock said during an interview on Sky News.

Separately, on Thursday, Britain extended its self-isolation period for people who test positive or show symptoms of COVID-19 to 10 days from seven.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related