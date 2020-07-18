UAE detects 293 new coronavirus infections

Vehicles line up at the entrance of Covid19 drive-through testing centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The UAE confirmed 293 new coronavirus cases after conducting 48,000 additional tests, state news agency WAM reported.

The country now has 56,422 infections to date, it added.

Two patients also succumbed to COVID-19 complications, taking the country’s death toll to 337, health officials said.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has risen to 48,448 after 1,036 patients were declared free of the virus.

Read more via Arab News

Like this: Like Loading...

Related