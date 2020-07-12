UAE cancels visa extension for expatriates

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The UAE Cabinet has revised its earlier regulations for residency visas of expatriates whose stay in the country was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

UAE residents, whether they are in or outside the country, whose visas expired between March 1 and March 31 this year were given three months to renew their documents after the government took back its earlier decision to extend the validity until the end of December.

The UAE’s decision to extend the validity of identity cards that expired on March 31 until December 31 was also cancelled.

Residents outside the country whose residency permits expired after March 1 – or who have exceeded a period of six months out of the UAE – were however given a grace period to return, reckoned from the date flights resumed between the Emirates and the country they are presently in.

The UAE Cabinet’s resolution took immediate effect.

Read more via Arab News / Gulf News

