A plastic model of coronavirus at the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp, Belgium,. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Two private companies from the United Arab Emirates will work with two Israeli companies on medical projects, including those to combat the new coronavirus, the UAE’s state-run news agency WAM reported.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel and the UAE would cooperate in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

