U.S mourns the death of civil rights icon John Lewis

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Civil rights leader and Democratic Congressman John Lewis participates in the unveiling ceremony for the renaming of John Lewis Freedom Parkway in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 22 August 2018.

Lewis died at age 80 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2019. He had been the youngest leader in the March on Washington of 1963.

The African-American icon marched with Martin Luther King Jr, was nearly beaten to death by police, and later as a sitting congressman was arrested multiple times for protesting genocide or leading immigration reform sit-ins.

Via EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Like this: Like Loading...

Related