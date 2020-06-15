U.S. fighter plane crashes off coast of northeast England

A file photo of an American F-15 takes off at the United States Air Force base at Lakenheath, Suffolk, Britain. EPA/CHRIS RADBURN

A U.S. fighter plane crashed in the North Sea off the coast of northeast England on Monday with the fate of the pilot and the cause of the crash unknown, a U.S. Air Force statement revealed.

The statement said at the time of the accident the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board.

In a statement, the US Air Force confirmed the F-15C Eagle crashed at around 9.40am and the pilot is yet to be found.

The aircraft was from the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, it added.

Sky News reported that a major operation is underway after the aircraft, identified as a F-15 fighter jet, came down near Flamborough Head in East Yorkshire, south of Scarborough.

