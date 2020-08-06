U.S. cruise operators suspend voyages until Oct. 31

6th August 2020

A photograph made with a drone shows a cruise ship docked at the Port of Palm Beach in Riviera Beach, Florida, USA. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Reading Time: < 1 minute

U.S. cruise operators have agreed to voluntarily suspend ocean voyages until at least Oct. 31, an industry body said, as new COVID-19 infections continue to surge in the country.

The Cruise Lines International Association said its members, which include the three biggest U.S. cruise operators Carnival Corp, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd and Royal Caribbean Group, would revisit a possible further extension on or before Sept. 30.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a no-sail order for all cruise ships through next month’s end.

The cruise industry has been among the worst hit by the pandemic, with ships in Japan, Australia and California making headlines for the spread coronavirus cases onboard.

On Monday, Norway stopped all cruise ships with more than 100 people on board from disembarking at its ports after an outbreak of COVID-19 was reported on a ship, operated by Norwegian company Hurtigruten, that had already disembarked at the port of Tromsoe.

s2.reutersmedia.net

Tags: , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

EU eyes softening key state aid demand in Brexit talks: sources

6th August 2020

Coronavirus response: Commission extends support for health systems and businesses in Italy through Cohesion policy funding

6th August 2020

On This Day…

6th August 2020

Oil prices mixed as coronavirus concerns undercut support from lower U.S. crude stocks

6th August 2020

Hiroshima marks 75 years since atomic bombing in scaled-back ceremony

6th August 2020

Russia introduces COVID-19 express tests at major airports

6th August 2020

Malta-24 News Briefing Thursday 6th August 2020

6th August 2020

U.S. cruise operators suspend voyages until Oct. 31

6th August 2020

Spain to cover all COVID-related costs for tourists to Canary Islands

6th August 2020
%d bloggers like this: