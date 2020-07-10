Two Ultra-Runners To Attempt 190 km Round Malta and Gozo in 35 hours

Reading Time: 2 minutes

For the first time on Saturday 25th July, two ultra–runners will be tackling the complete coastline of Malta and Gozo with a 190km run that is expected to take 35 hours. Claudio Camilleri and Patrick Tabone will be running the gruelling course for a cause: to raise funds and create awareness and awareness about the fact that there are people who that would love to learn but do not have the means.

1 Run 1 Race – as it has been dubbed – will start at 3.45am from the Independence Gardens in Sliema, hugging the coast to Ċirkewwa, aiming for the 9am ferry. Then clockwise round Gozo before returning to Malta and going from Ċirkewwa down the West coast of the island, right round the Southern tip at B’Bugia, through to the 3 cities and Valletta, and finally, hopefully, back to the Independence Gardens in Sliema.

“We want to promote our cause which seeks to create equal opportunities for education for everyone. Every child has a right to an education, and every young person has a right to a fair chance – a chance to learn, to equip her or himself with the skills and training needed for the modern world. But it’s not always easy for everyone to enjoy these rights, or to access them,” said the two runners.

Funds raised by 1 Run 1 Race will be used to fund a specifically designed Education Support Programme (ESP) run by Kopin and JRS that will help refugee and migrant children and youths gain better access to education and training.

For more details on this incredible athletic feat, visit www.facebook.com/1runmalta and consider a donation by visiting www.1run.mt

