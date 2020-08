Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 54-year-old woman and 59-year-old man were hospitalised after a ceiling in their home collapsed.

The case happened in Senglea around 1015h (local time) in Dockyard Street, Senglea (Malta).

The police are investigating the case after preliminary evidence showed that the couple was suffering from previous injuries when part of the ceiling of a room in which they were collapsed.

